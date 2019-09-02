Centre Asset Management Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Declined; El Paso Elec Co. (EE) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Its Holding by $20.59 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co. (EE) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.63M, down from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 144,097 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 350 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $77.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rinnai Corp by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.