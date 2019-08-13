Centre Asset Management Decreased Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Holding as Shares Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 4.71 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 251,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 260,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 5.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 30,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,800 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 5,555 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 129,200 shares. Guardian Capital LP invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utah Retirement System holds 0.92% or 781,685 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bainco Investors has invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). City Holdings owns 81,440 shares. Roundview Capital Limited holds 45,937 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 94,185 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,865 shares. 3.59M were accumulated by Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co owns 1.52 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Lc owns 5,905 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 11,000 shares stake. 12.16 million were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 9,304 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 11,800 shares. 456 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 127,962 shares. 145,100 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 177,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 144,159 shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 121,100 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 10,780 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts owns 324,566 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 117,884 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 77 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8,146 shares.

