Centre Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by $687,420 as Stock Value Declined; First Interstate Bank Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $3.94 Million; Stock Rose

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.74. About 1.64 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 55,570 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 514,327 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has 1,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 236,458 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 100,526 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 77,725 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 34,600 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Franklin Res Inc reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Winch Advisory Svcs Llc owns 14,910 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc holds 2.38M shares. Fort Lp reported 3,999 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 2.57M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 153,495 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.42 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 27,749 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Global Invsts LP invested in 311,719 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.34% or 265,829 shares in its portfolio. Claar Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Advsrs Lp holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,100 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 84,588 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 118,412 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,061 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd invested in 5.87% or 113,715 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,584 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,775 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP).