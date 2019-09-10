Centre Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Quanta Services (PWR); Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Baidu (BIDU)

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 156,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 346,607 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.23 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 819,761 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Selected for the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Baidu, Endo International, and Hilton Grand Vacations Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Consider – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Underfollowed Chinese Tech Company Is Now More Valuable Than Baidu, JD.com – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.