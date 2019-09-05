Centre Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $823,680; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Position by $3.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 240,587 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38 million, up from 233,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 14.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.25% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 2.19M shares traded or 350.66% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4,127 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has 67,074 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Com has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 245,726 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 4.84M shares. Saturna invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication owns 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,425 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 11.39 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 233,797 are owned by Jag Limited Liability Corp. Counselors reported 511,954 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 3.08% or 341,343 shares. 227,567 were accumulated by Hightower Lta.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The New Jersey-based Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pnc Services Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 104 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 75,233 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.34% or 863,028 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 84,525 shares. One Trading LP owns 4,964 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 253,582 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 506,649 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holding has 0.19% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability owns 13 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 28,497 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.