Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and First Financial Northwest Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.77 N/A 1.54 13.02 First Financial Northwest Inc. 16 3.55 N/A 0.95 17.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Financial Northwest Inc. First Financial Northwest Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1.4% First Financial Northwest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.29 shows that Central Valley Community Bancorp is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Financial Northwest Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Financial Northwest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 First Financial Northwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average price target of $22, and a 4.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Valley Community Bancorp and First Financial Northwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 47.1% respectively. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of First Financial Northwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Valley Community Bancorp -0.65% 0% 0.45% 0% -3.34% 5.94% First Financial Northwest Inc. -1.33% -1.33% 1.81% 3.04% -7.71% 5.24%

For the past year Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Northwest Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest Inc.