Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

We are contrasting Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 1.57 11.38M 1.62 12.77 Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 1.72 11.94M 2.44 17.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Bank of Marin Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 56,114,398.42% 9.8% 1.4% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28,646,833.01% 10.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s upside potential is 9.34% at a $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86% Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01%

For the past year Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Central Valley Community Bancorp.