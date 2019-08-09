Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Goldentree Asset Management LP Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) by 379.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 118,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 149,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 31,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Central Valley Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 4,088 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $206.43. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 05/03/2018 – Goldman creates new commodities finance team as unit seeks turnaround; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares to 712,457 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,737 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Connable Office holds 11,882 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt LP holds 21.19% or 91,597 shares in its portfolio. 18,990 were accumulated by Qvt Financial L P. Independent Inc holds 0.31% or 4,096 shares. Park Circle stated it has 17,100 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset stated it has 2.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1.09 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). At Bancshares reported 10,041 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 750,153 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westend Advisors Llc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan holds 4,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $43,199 activity. On Monday, June 3 Kinross David A bought $4,927 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) or 280 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 86,548 shares to 9,601 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Cl A by 67,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,683 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).