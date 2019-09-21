Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Comparing side by side

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.81 N/A 1.62 12.77 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.54 N/A 2.12 12.31

In table 1 we can see Central Valley Community Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.8% 1.4% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Sierra Bancorp has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Central Valley Community Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 2.23%. Sierra Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 5.03% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sierra Bancorp looks more robust than Central Valley Community Bancorp as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central Valley Community Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 53.9%. Insiders owned 12.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86% Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49%

For the past year Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats on 6 of the 10 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp.