Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Valley Community Bancorp has 48.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Central Valley Community Bancorp has 12.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Central Valley Community Bancorp and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.80% 1.40% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp N/A 20 12.77 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Central Valley Community Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

$22 is the consensus target price of Central Valley Community Bancorp, with a potential upside of 15.79%. The competitors have a potential upside of 59.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Central Valley Community Bancorp is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Valley Community Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Central Valley Community Bancorp was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.32. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp’s rivals beat Central Valley Community Bancorp.