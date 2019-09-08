Central Valley Comm Bancorp (CVCY) Position Maintained by Panagora Asset Management Inc; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Raised Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $315,333

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Central Valley Comm Bancorp (CVCY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 22,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 144,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 122,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Central Valley Comm Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 14,977 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.42M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

