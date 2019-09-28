Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Price Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased by $1.74 Million Its Stake; Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Stake Held by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23 million, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 4.42 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 03/05/2018 – CATION: CRESCENT POINT HLDR BCIM VOTING FOR CATION’S NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES & OTHER ITEMS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 21,628 shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14,320 shares to 9,025 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,107 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 1.77 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 4,482 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 30,765 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 793,130 shares. Next Financial Gru reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 302 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 35,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 41,347 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 6.98M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 813,751 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 5,000 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 381,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crescent Point rises despite missing Q4 earnings, production estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crescent Point Energy to cut 2019 capex by 30%, lower dividend to $0.01 – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crescent Point Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 595,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co has invested 0.32% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp holds 29,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated reported 168,231 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Banc Funds Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Private Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 36,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 43,909 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 387,544 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 112,399 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,110 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). State Street stated it has 205,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pension Funds Reel From Falling Bond Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Central Valley Community Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Valley Community Bank Announces James Kim, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer – Business Wire” on January 30, 2018. More interesting news about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Valley Community Bancorp Expands Board of Directors With Two New Members – Business Wire” with publication date: November 20, 2017.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,112 activity. Kim James J bought 509 shares worth $8,956.