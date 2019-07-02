Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Dover (DOV) Position by $4.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6,373 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 3.34% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.15. About 1.39 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares to 10,583 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. The insider Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43,199 activity. The insider Kinross David A bought $4,927.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $5.19 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.