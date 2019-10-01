Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Roper Industries (ROP) Valuation Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted by $860,100 Its Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 12,009 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $9.54 during the last trading session, reaching $347.07. About 332,778 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 19,250 shares. Invest Of America invested 2.81% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dupont Mngmt reported 19,099 shares. Moreover, First National Trust has 0.08% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,434 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 3,462 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.35% or 14,895 shares. 610 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1,116 shares. Stifel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 59,763 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bridges Inv Incorporated accumulated 48,473 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 70,463 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 2,930 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,112 activity. The insider Kim James J bought $8,956.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

