Central Securities Upped Star Group LP (SGU) Stake by $593,856; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position by $1.02 Million

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 13,023 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,053 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bank. Burns J W & Inc Ny stated it has 1.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Canandaigua National Bank And Trust owns 3,903 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 0.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 68,254 shares. Moreover, Webster State Bank N A has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 41 shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated LP invested in 101,061 shares. Ent Ser Corp reported 275 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.27% or 2,476 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 0.92% or 5,058 shares. Moreover, American has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $452.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02M shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 401,325 shares. 10,612 are held by Sei Invs Company. 17,892 were accumulated by Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co. Eqis accumulated 0.02% or 23,302 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 988 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 46,873 shares. Central Secs accumulated 560,092 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 54,100 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 13,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% stake. 100 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.14% or 34,792 shares. 248,375 were reported by Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Co. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 16,579 shares.

