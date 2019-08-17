Central Securities Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $5.05 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Holding In Zynga (ZNGA) Was Raised

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 228.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 9.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 13.26M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 19.67M shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 64,910 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $100.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 43,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,020 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 1.09M shares. 11,425 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Management Llc. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 4.31M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jane Street Gru Ltd Com holds 0% or 22,099 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 754,899 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 173,701 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Co. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.79M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Lc owns 352,254 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 2.78 million shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested in 0% or 80,109 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 45,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc reported 33,610 shares. Edgar Lomax Comm Va invested in 2.67% or 385,297 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs accumulated 89,583 shares. 412,614 were reported by Cumberland Prtnrs Limited. Wharton Business Group has 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 86,716 shares. Tanaka Capital Management holds 0.61% or 2,010 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 726,585 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Limited has 3.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.11 million shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 225,811 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox reported 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Company reported 18,094 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 256,232 shares. Westend Advsr holds 341,501 shares. Davis R M reported 207,528 shares stake.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.