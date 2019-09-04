Central Securities Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $5.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Value Declined

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,358 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

