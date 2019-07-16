Central Securities Upped Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $2.43 Million; Suncoast Equity Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $353,997; Market Value Rose

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.66M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management New York holds 4,362 shares. Westchester Capital Inc has invested 5.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apg Asset Nv reported 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 517,002 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Lc has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,089 were accumulated by Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Black Diamond Mgmt reported 10,408 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.62% or 5,695 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested in 39,108 shares. Tru holds 5.32% or 23,786 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Llc has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.41% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested in 4.44M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 375,535 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Daiwa holds 0.01% or 18,137 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited holds 0.34% or 107,500 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 9,419 shares. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Toth Advisory Corp has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 829,221 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ftb reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cambiar Limited Liability accumulated 0.7% or 359,045 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct invested in 2.64% or 33,687 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 88,396 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 219 are owned by Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Company.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.