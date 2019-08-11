Central Securities Trimmed Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Its Stake by $6.42 Million as Stock Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 360,766 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 33,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 217,937 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, down from 251,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,348 shares to 44,638 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 16,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. On Friday, March 15 WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 500 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings.