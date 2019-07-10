Central Securities Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $3.92 Million; Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $57.71 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.66M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.63M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.00 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Zacks holds 0.07% or 37,917 shares. Twin Tree Lp invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 57 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 17.69M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Montgomery Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 1,466 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 116,500 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com accumulated 0.28% or 21,351 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 2,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 207,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 11,198 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 0.05% or 2,619 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks Slammed By Analyst Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Drives Demonstration of 400GE Ecosystem for Hyperscale Data Centers With 10 Industry Leaders at Interop Tokyo – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Craig Jonathan M. also sold $162,946 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,537 were accumulated by Everence Mgmt. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated stated it has 7,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Comm Na owns 418,338 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 276,394 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.33% or 146,432 shares. Condor Mngmt has 42,796 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 97,395 are owned by Allstate Corp. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 529 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 69,352 shares. Sadoff Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.35% or 912,778 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 31,846 shares. Chilton Management Lc holds 0.87% or 230,770 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.99% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 31.52M shares.