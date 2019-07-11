Central Securities Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $5.05 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 52,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 5.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,552 shares to 9,701 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 18.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Lc owns 1.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 685,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.83% stake. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.35% or 48,281 shares. Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability reported 119,140 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 3.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 5.85M shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,011 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.04M shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor owns 1.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,755 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 15,983 shares. Ls Invest Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 76,968 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,843 shares. 8,351 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved its KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Some Patients with Metastatic SCLC with Disease Progression – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Our Top 10 Stock Moves & News Items for the Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IBM (IBM), Merck (MRK), Walmart (WMT), KPMG to Collaborate with FDA on Pharma Product Integrity Protection Using Blockchain – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb stated it has 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 56,745 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 7,596 shares. M Hldgs Securities reported 58,883 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 53,473 shares. 5,567 are held by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Advisory Rech owns 379,816 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc stated it has 4,193 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.62 million shares. Jbf Capital holds 30,000 shares. 162,600 were reported by American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,664 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baltimore holds 1.67% or 94,310 shares. Legacy Partners has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.