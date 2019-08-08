Central Securities Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Holding by $11.83 Billion

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 1.13M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.94 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 6.63 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Groupon Stock Canâ€™t Quite Deliver – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Groupon to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 3.31M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 238,405 shares. 11,300 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 173 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 56,012 shares stake. Da Davidson And reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 294,082 shares stake. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Com holds 0% or 562 shares. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par Cap Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54.65M shares. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 125,315 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 6,205 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 144 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 66 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp has 9,224 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 291 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.13% or 3.08M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,952 shares. National Pension invested in 0.1% or 193,785 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communication has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 216,963 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2,331 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.54% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 46,258 shares. 6,421 were accumulated by Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 173,711 shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Spain’s Guardia Civil Special Forces Unit to Deploy Motorola Solutions’ Secure Covert Radio System – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires Avtec, Inc., Leader in Dispatch Communications – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.