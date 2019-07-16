Central Securities Lowered Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted by $935,600 Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 9.01 million shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 26/04/2018 - Moody's: Abbvie's Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 11/04/2018 - Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 09/04/2018 - Merck's Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 31/05/2018 - ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 05/04/2018 - AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.53. About 521,722 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48 million for 28.21 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Shine Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 781 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 133,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 25,690 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 9,580 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 21,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg accumulated 0.07% or 9,181 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0.16% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 162,089 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc invested in 2,331 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 41,004 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18,300 shares to 124,549 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 116,044 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 414,823 shares. Colony Group holds 0.07% or 21,313 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,715 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 1.13M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Callahan Ltd holds 11,078 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cap Sarl reported 59,140 shares. Quantres Asset Management holds 0.23% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 10,267 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 48,896 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 65,231 shares. Endurant Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).