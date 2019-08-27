Central Securities Lowered Brady (BRC) Holding as Shares Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) as Share Price Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 6,301 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 186,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.58M, up from 6.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 280,513 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 504,960 shares to 769,122 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,886 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

