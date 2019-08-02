Central Securities Lifted Star Group LP (SGU) Holding; Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Central Securities Corp increased Star Group LP (SGU) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp acquired 65,984 shares as Star Group LP (SGU)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Central Securities Corp holds 560,092 shares with $5.38 million value, up from 494,108 last quarter. Star Group LP now has $479.27 million valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 8,460 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their equity positions in Bioanalytical Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 596,088 shares, up from 582,547 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bioanalytical Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial holds 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 902 shares. Renaissance holds 0.01% or 845,601 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Campbell Investment Adviser has 0.08% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Moreover, Moab Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 4.68% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 105,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 373,472 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 13,546 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 20,000 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 46,873 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 54,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lubar & Inc has 1.25M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 23,189 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,200 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. for 62,134 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 83 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 121,110 shares.