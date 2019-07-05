Central Securities Has Upped Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $2.43 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Sigma Planning Lifted Holding by $504,234 as Stock Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,464 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 6,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 836,301 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump sues Deutsche Bank, Capital One – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Sony, Repligen, and Capital One Financial Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Secure Remote Commerce: The Next Step – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 28,301 shares to 38,404 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,063 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.