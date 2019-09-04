Central Securities Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Value Rose, Fsi Group Cut by $325,000 Its Position

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 1.88M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $368.8. About 332,997 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.24 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Mngmt invested in 15,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 1 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 57,600 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 0.17% or 513,640 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 26,211 are held by Connable Office Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 85,200 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 634,848 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 0.05% stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Horizon Seeing Ongoing Challenges In The Core Business – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.99 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 644 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Two Sigma Secs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 200,894 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hikari Power holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 70,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 88,336 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 12,952 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd owns 6,006 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,542 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0.25% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Glob Thematic Partners Limited Liability holds 76,583 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alleghany Corporation De owns 562,000 shares or 9.11% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).