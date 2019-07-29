Central Securities Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $5.05 Million; Huber Capital Management Has Lowered C & F Finl (CFFI) Stake By $361,600

Central Securities Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 27.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp acquired 50,000 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Central Securities Corp holds 230,000 shares with $23.28M value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $372.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 4.52 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased C & F Finl Corp (CFFI) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 7,232 shares as C & F Finl Corp (CFFI)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 8,747 shares with $443,000 value, down from 15,979 last quarter. C & F Finl Corp now has $187.96 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 4,463 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 17/04/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT FROM THE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION’S THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT NETWORK FOR THE STUDY OF THE COMPANY’S AMPLIFIER, PTI-428, IN CF SUBJECTS ON BACKGROUND SYMDEKO™…; 30/05/2018 – ContraFect to Present New Data on CF-301 (exebacase) and Lysins Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens at ASM Microbe 2018; 17/05/2018 – Celtaxsys Announces Last Patient, Last Visit in Landmark CF Phase 2b Lung Function Preservation Trial, Clinical Results Expecte; 17/04/2018 – Proteostasis Receives Endorsement from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Therapeutic Development Network for the Study of the Company’s Amplifier, PTI-428, in CF Subjects on Background Symdeko™ Therapy; 17/04/2018 – C&F Financial to Name President Thomas Cherry as CEO; 17/04/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT FROM THE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION’S THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT NETWORK FOR THE STUDY OF THE COMPANY’S AMPLIFIER, PTI-428, IN CF SUBJECTS ON BACKGROUND SYMDEKO™; 27/04/2018 – @Geoffsmithusa44 Doesn’t interest expense already come through CF from operations?; 11/04/2018 – ContraFect to Present CF-301 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 17/04/2018 – EGYPT ZOHR GAS FIELD NOW PRODUCING 350M CF/D: ENI’S CAVANNA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold CFFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5,937 shares. 30,609 were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo Mn holds 24,313 shares. 30,093 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Blackrock owns 0% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) for 160,913 shares. Seizert Partners Limited reported 0.05% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 584 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0% or 7,801 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 105 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 5,247 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 18,843 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) stake by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 79,200 shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.