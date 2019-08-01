Central Securities Has Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Value Rose; Flippin Bruce & Porter Maintains Holding in Pfizer (PFE)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 14.08M shares traded or 26.74% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,369 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 333,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, up from 326,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 45.95 million shares traded or 93.12% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Merck's Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.