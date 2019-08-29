Central Securities Has Lifted Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $2.43 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Upped Position by $7.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 292,584 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 61,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 269,083 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50 million, up from 207,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 316,132 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 17,927 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 0.12% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce owns 1,802 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 510 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co accumulated 66,717 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 280,778 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp has 614,346 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 15,575 shares. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 8.31% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Peoples Financial Svcs owns 200 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 150 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 1,594 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Piedmont Invest Inc owns 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,202 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

