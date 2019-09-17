Central Securities Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $665,000; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Advisors Preferred Increased Holding by $1.74 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 9.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6421.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 24,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,305 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 2.20M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 2,003 shares to 126 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,956 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co. Brave Asset Management Inc invested in 0.2% or 5,039 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 629,756 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.06 million shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 471 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 22,156 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech Mgmt stated it has 10,254 shares. Navellier & Associate owns 3,356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Td Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,376 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 3.28% or 79,858 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.36% or 41,924 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

