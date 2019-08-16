Central Securities Has Decreased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake By $2.80 Million; Public Service Enterprise Group Commo (PEG) SI Increased By 12.79%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG) had an increase of 12.79% in short interest. PEG’s SI was 9.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.79% from 8.11M shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 4 days are for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG)’s short sellers to cover PEG’s short positions. The SI to Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo’s float is 1.81%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 290,781 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS

Central Securities Corp decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Central Securities Corp holds 280,000 shares with $39.32M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $28.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 113,658 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 18/05/2018 – USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Petitions of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera, Initiates lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patents; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $29.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $159 was bought by Chernick Rose M.

Among 8 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $63.19’s average target is 8.97% above currents $57.99 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 7,720 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 111,593 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2,060 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 729,496 shares. Fund owns 7,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 27,084 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.4% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 66,607 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cambridge Investment Rech accumulated 0.02% or 40,567 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested in 0.09% or 72,109 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0% or 24,860 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 209 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 0.04% or 33,244 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 44,690 shares. Economic Planning Grp Adv owns 13,032 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has invested 0.12% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 318,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership owns 20,755 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 36,849 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Missouri-based Commerce Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 40,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 159,181 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2.21M are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 317,093 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,089 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,819 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,523 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -0.66% below currents $173.75 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity. BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79M worth of stock.