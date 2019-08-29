Central Securities Has Decreased Its Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million; As Travelers Com (TRV) Stock Rose, First Merchants Has Increased Its Holding

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Travelers Inc Com (TRV) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 25,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Travelers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 706,899 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $181.03. About 393,214 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.