Central Securities Has Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake as Shares Rose; Opus Investment Management Lifted Its International Paper Co. (IP) Position by $326,600 as Share Price Declined

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.67 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE).

