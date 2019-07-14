Central Securities Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $3.92 Million; Market Value Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Raised by $6.36 Million Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 938,714 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares to 505,344 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,188 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,122 are held by Cap Investment Limited Liability. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,980 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.26% or 63,099 shares. Addison Com owns 6,803 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 833,142 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Com has 272,952 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 3.29% or 714,263 shares in its portfolio. Rwwm holds 0.08% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Company reported 28,581 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,180 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 178,874 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 39,241 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Covington Advsr has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.98 million are held by Hightower Lc. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 148,962 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 343,888 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Llc holds 12,001 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 11,542 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 625,600 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 34,376 shares. Hightower Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 16,395 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Saturna Cap Corp reported 1.28% stake. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13% or 44,063 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.