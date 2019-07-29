Central Securities Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $3.92 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.76. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 322,756 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.70 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 81,039 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sky Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,111 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 1,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.64% or 273,349 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 100,024 shares. Ironwood Llc accumulated 61 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Focused Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 1,745 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls owns 3,438 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,439 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackhill Cap has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 1.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.46 million shares. 270,612 are held by Alta Capital Management Ltd Llc. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc owns 1,883 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s No Stopping Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard And Visa: A Side-By-Side Comparison – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited holds 0% or 50 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 258,362 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 7,584 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 148,491 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 48,375 shares. 1,700 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 26,939 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 718,097 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 34,376 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 122,011 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.25% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 218,942 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 379,096 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.