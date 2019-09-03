Central Securities Has Cut By $1.71 Million Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Firsthand Capital Management Increased Its Cree (CREE) Holding

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Cree Inc. (CREE) stake by 57.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Cree Inc. (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 218,000 shares with $12.47 million value, up from 138,000 last quarter. Cree Inc. now has $4.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1.59M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q REV. $356M, EST. $347.3M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY

Central Securities Corp decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Central Securities Corp holds 60,000 shares with $20.52M value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $361.79. About 257,842 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $120,145 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corp holds 104,184 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 52,582 shares stake. Rech And accumulated 2,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.04% or 2.58M shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 54,200 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 10.51M shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs accumulated 16,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 4,772 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 11,729 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 4,859 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.01% or 101,445 shares in its portfolio. 18,500 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. United Automobile Association reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,383 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 30.85% above currents $41.78 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CREE in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 26. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $320.87M for 28.44 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -0.86% below currents $361.79 stock price. Roper Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ROP in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13.