Central Securities Has Boosted Its Stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by $593,856; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.00 Million

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 23,876 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 904,179 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unit Corporation tanks post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consequences Of Tighter US Crude Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Kosmos Energy Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 14,625 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 105,114 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 0.92% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Eqis Management Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Lubar Inc reported 10.79% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Moab Prns Limited Company accumulated 2.05M shares or 4.68% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 152,399 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 18,485 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co accumulated 3,310 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 10,000 were accumulated by Doliver Advsrs Lp. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). M&R Cap Management invested in 0% or 23 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Llc has 1.08% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Advisory Services Lc accumulated 13,546 shares.