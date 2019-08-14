Central Securities Decreased Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Share Value Rose; Sanofi (SNY) Stake Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $350.49. About 113,545 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 51,271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 715,076 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 15/03/2018 – REG-SANOFI SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 8 BILLION OF BOND ISSUES; 28/05/2018 – Sanofi CEO Seeks `Bolt-on’ Acquisitions to Spur Sagging Growth; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 27/03/2018 – SANOFI – FDA APPROVED SANOFI’S TOUJEO (INSULIN GLARGINE 300 UNITS/ML) MAX SOLOSTAR; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,982 shares to 370,470 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,251 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Sanofi (SNY) Reports Agreement with Roche for Exclusive US Over-the-Counter Rights to Tamiflu – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for SNY – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi up 2% premarket on strong Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.55 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay public companiesâ€™ stocks take a hit as China trade tensions intensify – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis invested in 5,998 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc reported 0.27% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Enterprise Corporation has 772 shares. 808 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Whittier holds 0.04% or 3,446 shares. Dudley And Shanley Inc stated it has 1.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,649 shares. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca reported 1.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 648,096 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.52% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 92,927 shares. Moreover, Essex Financial has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,107 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.06% or 88,064 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 182,910 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.56% or 13,370 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.