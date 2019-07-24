Central Securities Decreased Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position by $2.80 Million; Stock Price Rose; First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 523,545 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 33,700 shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $252.73 million for 27.67 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.