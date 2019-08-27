Central Securities Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cognios Capital Upped Its Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 32,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 88,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 56,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 50.12 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $353.76. About 463,253 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 14,715 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 9,648 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 15,042 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.35 million shares. Invesco Limited has 14.98M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp invested in 0.02% or 92,673 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Whittier has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Jacobs & Ca invested in 28,005 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 156,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apriem stated it has 19,812 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jericho Cap Asset LP accumulated 2.68% or 2.32 million shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 5.56 million shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 42,443 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc accumulated 7,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt Company has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11,247 shares. 3,066 are owned by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 6,057 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 357,140 shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 805 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com stated it has 188,353 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 73,992 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 490 were reported by Stephens Ar. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 29 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Communications holds 1,369 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.81 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.