Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be comparing the differences between Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 39.48 N/A -1.34 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund