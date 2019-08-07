Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

We will be comparing the differences between Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|39.48
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 46.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
