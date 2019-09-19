Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 42.20 N/A -1.34 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Central Securities Corp. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has 25.36% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.