Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.20
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Securities Corp. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Central Securities Corp. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has 25.36% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
