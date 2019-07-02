Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

We will be comparing the differences between Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 28 40.14 N/A -1.34 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A 1.33 19.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.