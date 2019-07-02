Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

We will be comparing the differences between Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|28
|40.14
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Central Securities Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
