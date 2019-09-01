Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 3 of the 5 factors.