Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 40.75 N/A -1.34 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Central Securities Corp. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 10.74%. Insiders owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.