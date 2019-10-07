Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|31
|0.00
|22.54M
|-1.34
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|3.09
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Central Securities Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|72,709,677.42%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Central Securities Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 10.68%. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.