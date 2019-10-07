Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 31 0.00 22.54M -1.34 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.09 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Central Securities Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 72,709,677.42% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Securities Corp. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.87% and 10.68%. 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.