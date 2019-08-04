Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.09
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.45
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 29.96% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.