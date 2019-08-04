Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.09 N/A -1.34 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 29.96% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.