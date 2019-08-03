Central Securities Corp. (CET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

As Asset Management businesses, Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 29 40.09 N/A -1.34 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.34 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Central Securities Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Securities Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

Central Securities Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential downside is -30.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. About 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Central Securities Corp.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.