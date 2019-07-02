Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Securities Corp.
|28
|40.29
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Central Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 0% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
