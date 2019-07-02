Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 28 40.29 N/A -1.34 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.99 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Central Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 0% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.